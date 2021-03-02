Azerbaijan's minister of culture meets with Turkish MFA's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov met with Head of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit to the country, Trend reports on Mar.2 referring to Twitter publication of the ministry’s head.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey will provide all kinds of support to the restoration of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Karabakh region.

"We support Azerbaijan in its fair struggle on all international platforms, including UNESCO," he added.

The cultural monuments had been destroyed or heavily damaged during Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The territories had been liberated from the occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).