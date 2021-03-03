Azerbaijani police officers find air defense systems left by Armenians in Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU. Azerbaijan. March 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Measures to detect weapons abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continue, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Officers of the Fuzuli Regional Police Department conduct regular raids on the service territory, inspect the abandoned trenches of the Armenian troops.

In the course of regular events, weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenian servicemen were found in the Fuzuzli district, namely: two ‘IGLA-S’ air defense systems, four machine guns, seven grenades of various types, an anti-tank grenade launcher, more than 19,000 rounds of shells of various calibers, 144 projectile and machine gun stores.