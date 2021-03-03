Azerbaijani, Italian FMs discuss prospects for comprehensive development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy on March 3, 2021, Trend reports on March 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov informed his Italian counterpart about the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], and January 11, 2021, as well as the work done by Azerbaijan in this direction and the violation of commitments by Armenia undertaken by the 10 November statement.

Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed the importance of implementing all aspects of the trilateral statements to normalize the situation in the region.

The ministers also discussed the prospects for the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries, new opportunities for cooperation in the region, opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy and humanitarian spheres.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.