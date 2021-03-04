Azerbaijan becomes one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation, logistics hub - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan participates actively in regional connectivity projects, such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors, becoming one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation and logistics hub, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in a video format, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner in providing energy security in Eurasia. The Southern Gas Corridor was commissioned on 31 December 2020. 3500 km long Southern Gas Corridor connecting 7 countries is one of the biggest energy infrastructure projects in the world," Azerbaijani president said.

"Azerbaijan participates actively in regional connectivity projects, such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors, becoming one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation and logistics hubs. Together with our partners we connected Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure with Lapis Lazuli transport corridor and created broad opportunities for multilateral cooperation in the area of transportation," the head of state said.