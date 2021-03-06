Program I announced after presidential elections is being implemented, we are consistently achieving our goals - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

The program I announced after the presidential elections are being implemented, and we are consistently achieving our goals, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“After the presidential elections, I set the restoration of our territorial integrity as a primary task, and we have achieved that. At the same time, clear goals were set in the political, economic, social, and other spheres, including the fight against negative phenomena. We are pursuing these goals in a consistent and focused manner,” the head of state said.