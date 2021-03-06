New stage already evident in economic sphere, period of transparency, precision, when monopolies suppressed - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

As for the economic sphere, a new stage is already evident here too. This is a period of transparency, precision, a period when monopolies are suppressed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“We have already demonstrated this many times. This is further evidenced by the results of two months of this year. In two months of this year, our revenues exceeded the forecast by about 200 or 300 million. Much of this is due to tax authorities. Another part is due to customs authorities. By what means? The tax base is expanding and businesses are emerging from the shadows. Entrepreneurs are shown the right direction. The rules of conduct have been determined. The people and entrepreneurs see it. Thus, even during the pandemic period, we feel calm financially and do not experience any problems with budget execution. On the contrary, we have started large-scale reconstruction work in Karabakh. All this requires funds. Therefore, this is the main issue in the economic sphere. The development of private entrepreneurship, as well as the systematic implementation of all work on the liberated lands, the establishment of incentives for investment – this instruction has also been issued. I am sure that foreign investors will come to the liberated lands with great pleasure,” the head of state said.