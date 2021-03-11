Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management, Trend reports.

“As far as the infrastructure projects which have been implemented by our state companies almost all of them have already been completed. I was informed that we had 13 projects, 12 of them have been successfully completed and the last one is in the process of completion. I am also very grateful for support from EBRD to our energy projects, particularly Southern Gas Corridor, and its last portion - TAP, which EBRD financed at amount of 1 billion euros. As you know last day of last year we celebrated the inauguration of TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor. So, that was really a historical achievement which changed completely the energy map of Eurasia. Now, as you know our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy. The results, I think, are very promising, especially this year and last year, despite pandemic, despite some contraction of our GDP we have growth in non-energy related industry production. These two months we have growth of more than 12 percent. So, this is a good indicator of diversification of our industry. We managed to channel the funds which we accumulated from oil sales to support private sector, to support our industrial potential and the 12 percent growth in non-energy industry really is a remarkable event,” the head of state said.