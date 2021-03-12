President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Internal Troops` newly-built military unit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a newly-built military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sabunchu district, Baku.

Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.