President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Internal Troops` newly-built military unit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a newly-built military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sabunchu district, Baku.
Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.
