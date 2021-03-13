Falsified mythic story about tigranakert is over - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev shared on his Twitter page about the Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam, Trend reports.

Hajiyev wrote: "Shahbulag. Aghdam. The fake mythical story about Tigranakert is over."

Heads of media structures and NGOs, bloggers and public activists are accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev as they visit Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation.