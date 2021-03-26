Forbes magazine publishes story on Azerbaijan’s victory in war with Armenia

Politics 26 March 2021 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
Forbes magazine publishes story on Azerbaijan’s victory in war with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Forbes magazine has published an article about 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Trend reports referring to the magazine.

Author of the article Paul Iddon described the conflict, occupation of 20 percent of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, over 1 million of Azerbaijani people who became refugees and internally displaced people, in particular, Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in 44-day-war.

“A Russian-brokered ceasefire ended the war following devastating territorial losses in the Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia,” the article said.

“Last year’s war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region saw the former country afflict a devastating and decisive defeat against the latter through adept usage of sophisticated military hardware that enabled it to avoid becoming bogged down in a costly war of attrition,” the article said.

“By doing so, Baku may well have demonstrated how modern military technology such as armed drones can enable small militaries and nations to punch well above their weight on the battlefield,” the article said.

“Early in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, many Armenian soldiers seemingly expected to fight a similar war to the one they had won in 1994,” the article said. “With their large arsenal of Russian-built T-72 main battle tanks covered by a formidable network of highly formidable S-300 high-altitude air defense missile systems, they apparently thought they were bound to prevail or at the very least effectively hold the line.”

“Instead, the Armenian forces were utterly decimated by their Azerbaijani adversary, which had adequately prepared itself for tomorrow’s war rather than a repeat of yesterday’s war,” the article said.

“During the conflict, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev credited his armed force’s Turkish TB2s with destroying $1 billion worth of Armenian military equipment,” the article said.

“That probably wasn’t an exaggeration since approximately 240 Armenian tanks were reportedly destroyed,” the article said.

“To add insult to injury, Azerbaijani forces also managed to capture at least 39 Armenian tanks and 24 BMPs,” the article said. “It may take some years of retrospective analysis to conclusively determine just how substantively Azerbaijan may have been among the first to demonstrate how in this 21st century, small nations can increasingly deploy such advanced weapons systems to compensate for their size and decisively prevail against otherwise equal or even more powerful opponents.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities
Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities
Montenegro plans no borders closing, says state secretary for tourism
Montenegro plans no borders closing, says state secretary for tourism
Uzbekistan, S. Korea talk organization of direct tourist exchanges
Uzbekistan, S. Korea talk organization of direct tourist exchanges
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 14:49
Azerbaijan’s trade balance with Germany remains positive thanks to strong energy export Oil&Gas 14:45
Azerbaijan's advanced port infrastructure could serve for co-op dev't with Germany Business 14:43
Happy that my first foreign visit after Covid hit will be to Bangladesh: PM Modi Other News 14:39
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani Other News 14:39
Forbes magazine publishes story on Azerbaijan’s victory in war with Armenia Politics 14:29
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's unfounded claims about "cultural crimes" Politics 14:00
Azerbaijan discloses volume of pomegranates exported since early 2021 Business 13:52
Kazakhstan reports increase in manufacturing of passenger cars Business 13:48
Bank of England urges banks to keep the lending taps open Europe 13:34
Russian FM may meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts Politics 13:33
Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 13:17
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:44
Review of Georgia's exports to China Business 12:44
Numerous mines found and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 12:25
Kazakh AIFC, Russian IMEMO RAS to co-op in creating attractive investment env't Business 12:13
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender for overhaul of railroads Tenders 12:10
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting cargo by air double Transport 12:10
Kazakh, Russian deputy PMs talk over issues of bilateral industrial co-op Kazakhstan 12:09
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 12:07
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil bitumen exported since early 2021 Oil&Gas 11:57
Suez Canal blockade to delay 1 million tons of LNG delivery to Europe Oil&Gas 11:57
Kazakhstan, India trade down twofold, year-on-year Business 11:42
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19 Business 11:41
SOCAR Turkey talks on Petkim’s plans to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 11:39
SOCAR Turkey eyes to use off-gas instead of naphtha Oil&Gas 11:20
Azerbaijan’s export of tomatoes down since early 2021 Business 11:17
Common people happy about Modi’s visit: Bangladesh foreign minister Other News 11:06
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: International Monetary Fund Other News 10:59
India, US Agree To Work Constructively To Resolve Key Bilateral Trade Issues Other News 10:48
Kolkata-Dhaka Dialogue focusses on bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh Other News 10:48
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:48
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy Other News 10:47
India’s infrastructure king: Adani sees world’s top wealth surge Other News 10:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Arish village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 10:45
Georgia sees increase in prices for petroleum products Oil&Gas 10:35
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:21
Portugal imports over 218M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:12
At least six dead in Mumbai hospital fire Other News 10:06
Georgia reveals volume of funds to be spent on innovation ecosystem dev't Business 09:40
Number of electric vehicles in Georgia may increase Oil&Gas 09:37
Significant number of Georgians register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 09:30
Capacity of Georgian Batumi International Airport doubles Construction 09:16
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 09:13
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 retail trade turnover increases Uzbekistan 09:12
Azerbaijan expanding control capabilities for retails turnover Economy 09:11
Lufthansa to double flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights Transport 09:11
Ukrainian industrial company supplies casing pipes for Uzbekneftegaz for first time Oil&Gas 09:10
Uzbekistan’s number of real estate contracts concluded increases in Feb. 2021 Uzbekistan 09:10
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 car production drops by half Transport 09:09
South Korea's LG shareholders approve plan to spin off affiliates ICT 08:55
Uzbekistan’s gross external debt forecasted to reach USD 28.3 bln by year end Uzbekistan 08:18
$17 million invested in new terminal of Batumi airport, capable of serving 1.2 million passengers Georgia 08:16
20 economic projects come on stream in Aras Free Zone Economy 08:14
Turkey to receive 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses by May end - Health Minister Turkey 08:13
Uzbekneftegaz introduces automated control system at Gazli oil & gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 07:40
Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks Oil&Gas 07:02
Thiele family to remain major Lufthansa shareholders Business 06:13
Kazakhstan boosts production of various ores year-on-year Business 05:10
EU says on track for 70% of adults vaccinated in second quarter Europe 04:27
France widens restrictions to more regions as epidemic situation worsens Europe 03:45
Biden announces new goal of 200 mln vaccine doses in 100 days US 02:51
WHO still waits for full Sputnik V documentation for pre-qualification Russia 01:30
Turkey registers more than 28 731 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:47
Georgia to launch general registration for coronavirus jabs by mid-April Georgia 00:45
Belarus-Kazakhstan relations increasingly vibrant Kazakhstan 00:44
Iran to change oil export to Oman Sea terminals Oil&Gas 00:41
Dollar rate must be reduced by one third – Iranian economic expert Business 00:24
Armenia like occupying powers of WWII must assume responsibility - top official Politics 25 March 23:38
Trend News Agency, TASS agree on cooperation Society 25 March 22:53
Russia to resume international flights from 13 more cities Transport 25 March 21:52
Uzbekistan, Pakistan talk development of code-share agreements between airlines Transport 25 March 21:25
Turkey’s TIKA sends food aid to Rohingyas after huge camp fire Turkey 25 March 21:17
Pfizer vaccination to kick off on March 30 Georgia 25 March 21:13
Almaty region to impose lockdown this weekend Kazakhstan 25 March 21:11
7,506 infected, 97 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours Iran 25 March 21:07
Pakistani FM invites Hungarian companies to invest in CPEC's SEZs Economy 25 March 20:31
Azerbaijan increases volume of cargo shipment to Turkmenistan in 2020 Transport 25 March 19:18
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Jabrayil's Mahmudlu village (VIDEO) Society 25 March 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of UAE Politics 25 March 19:00
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to VP of United Arab Emirates Politics 25 March 18:55
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry Politics 25 March 18:49
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine Other News 25 March 18:43
Rouhani says Iran to return to JCPOA if '5+1' members to comply with their commitments Politics 25 March 17:17
Intellectuals appeal to UNESCO regarding Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia Politics 25 March 17:14
Brazil inflation rises to multi-year high in mid-March Other News 25 March 17:03
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of natural gas output at Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 25 March 16:57
Experts from Russia arrive in Azerbaijan to de-mine Karabakh lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 March 16:12
OIC Women Development Organization to address women’s issues Arab World 25 March 15:34
Azerbaijan confirms 1,429 more COVID-19 cases, 548 recoveries Society 25 March 15:31
Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 25 March 14:59
Turkey's 2M2021 revenues from grains, legumes export to Georgia up Turkey 25 March 14:58
Georgian Industrial Group to set up tractor manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 25 March 14:57
IEA talks Kazakhstan's average compliance to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 25 March 14:55
Kazakhstan's major gold producer applies best management practices Business 25 March 14:54
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 spending on car imports from Turkey down Turkey 25 March 14:54
Uzbekistan records 2M2021 growth in Turkish chemicals import's value Turkey 25 March 14:53
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey down in value Turkey 25 March 14:34
IEA revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecast in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 25 March 13:51
IEA says Azerbaijan’s compliance with OPEC+ deal reaches 102% Oil&Gas 25 March 13:45
All news