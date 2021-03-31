Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:21

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a statement on March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the statement, this day every year Azerbaijan commemorates the victims of the bloody massacre perpetrated by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

“One hundred three years ago, in March-April 1918, the Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik armed groups operating under the mandate of the Baku Council (Baku Soviet) committed the massacres in the city of Baku and other towns and districts of the former Baku Province, and tens of thousands of civilians were killed for their ethnic and religious affiliation,” reads the statement. “We honor the memory of the victims of these events and consider it important to preserve memory about them in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Stepan Shaumian, an ethnic Armenian, that time's Commissar Extraordinary for the Caucasus, admitted that 6,000 armed soldiers of the Baku Soviet and 4,000 from the Dashnaksutyun party took part in the massacres against the Azerbaijani people.”

“The genocide carried out against the Azerbaijanis along with Baku covered also Shamakhi, Guba, Iravan, Zangezur, Garabagh and Nakhchivan regions. During the first five months of 1918, more than 6,000 people were murdered with utmost cruelty in Guba alone; a total of 167 villages were destroyed. Mass graves discovered in Guba district in 2007 testify the inhumane acts committed by Armenians,” said the statement.

The ministry stressed that the March massacres of 1918 against Azerbaijanis were prepared in advance and ruthlessly implemented by radical nationalist Armenians.

“The Government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the Extraordinary Investigation Commission in 1918 in order to investigate the serious crimes perpetrated by Armenians and has taken a number of measures to preserve the true facts revealed by the Commission in the memory of the people and to inform the world community about these atrocities,” reminded the ministry.