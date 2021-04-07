Religious figures of Azerbaijan view ruined monuments in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 7 April 2021 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
Religious figures of Azerbaijan view ruined monuments in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

As earlier reported, the heads of the religious communities of Azerbaijan arrived in Aghdam districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Among the arrived were the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, members of the Gazi Council of the Office, Head of the Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, Milikh Yevdayev, Head of the Community of European Jews in Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, Head of the community of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete, Head of the Albanian religious community Robert Mobili and representatives of the Orthodox Church.

As part of the trip, the heads of religious communities on the spot viewed the destroyed monuments on the territory called ‘Imaret’ in Aghdam.

