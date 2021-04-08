Armenia turned Azerbaijani territories into lifeless places - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

By mining the Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, Armenia turned them into lifeless places, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports on April 8.

The minister stressed that today Armenia refuses to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields by violating international law.

“Refusing to give maps of minefields, Armenia continues its war crimes against Azerbaijan,” the minister added. “Over the past few months, Azerbaijan has taken systemic steps in this sphere and appealed to the international organizations. Moreover, civil society is also active in this sphere in Azerbaijan. A campaign is being carried out to collect signatures. Azerbaijan will not allow Armenia to divert the attention of the world community from this issue."