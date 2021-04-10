President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

President Ilham Aliyev has presented the “Dostlug” Order to Ambassador Erkan Ozoral in recognition of special merits in the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.