Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in Karabakh war will always be in our memory - President Aliyev

Politics 10 April 2021 14:03 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood and unity have proved themselves in all spheres. Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war will, of course, always be in our memory and live in our hearts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Trend reports.

“The support given to us by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the first hours of the war inspired us and stopped certain foreign forces interfering in this war,” President Aliyev said.

“Our relations are multifaceted. As an Ambassador to Azerbaijan, of course, you know how deep these ties are. There is not a single area in which we do not cooperate. In recent years, there has been great development in all areas. The fact that our citizens travel to fraternal countries without passports, that is, with an internal document, explicitly shows how deep our relations are,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Your activities here are highly appreciated both as an Ambassador and as a Turkish citizen. You felt at home here, which is natural. I want to tell you now that you are returning to your homeland, but you are also in your home country here and always have a place here, a place in our hearts. I know that the Azerbaijani public, public organizations operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives and government officials, including myself, highly value your work. Over these years, of course, I have witnessed and seen your activity during my numerous visits both here and in Turkey. I know that you have made every effort to bring the two fraternal peoples even closer to each other,” the head of state said.

