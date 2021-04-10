Turkish Ambassador: I've never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey, both are homeland to me

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

I have never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey, both are homeland to me, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, I would like to thank you very much for considering me worthy of this honor. As you said, I have never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey. Both are my homeland – not my first homeland or second. Both are equally my homeland. Ankara is as dear to me just as Baku. The result of this love is that I feel very happy. Because I have been the Ambassador who came to Azerbaijan and witnessed the best moments among all past and future Turkish ambassadors. It was a great pleasure for me to witness this war. I feel different now,” Ozoral said.

“I did my duty here to bring Turkey and Azerbaijan closer together. I worked hard to bring our peoples even closer to each other. Presidents, who opened the way for us to do this. We were able to do this thanks to you. During my tenure in Azerbaijan, I have always received support from all institutions and officials at all levels, including you. I would also like to express my special gratitude and appreciation to all of you. I want to express my gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan in your person. I have always felt our brotherhood. I witnessed it everywhere I went. Hopefully, Turkey and Azerbaijan will be even closer from now on. Because, as you said, we are strong together. Thank you, thank you very much!” the ambassador said.