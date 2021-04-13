A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president

Politics 13 April 2021 10:14 (UTC+04:00)
A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

The situation after [Second Karabakh] war is very fragile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“The situation after war is very fragile, though the ceasefire is being maintained, a lot of questions about the post-conflict development remain,” he said.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 10
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan was always interested in finding soonest solution to conflict – President Aliyev Politics 10:38
Destructions on the territories that we have liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:36
We will never forget Khojaly genocide – President Aliyev Politics 10:25
BlackRock in talks on Shikun & Binui investment US 10:24
A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.13 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressing conference at ADA University - LIVE (PHOTO) Politics 09:53
Turkey reveals 2M2021 data on ships received at Istanbul port Turkey 09:46
Transit of goods through Iran declines Business 09:44
China's 1Q2021 import of Turkish electrical goods up in value Turkey 09:43
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security of Europe Politics 09:42
China's March trade surplus with United States at $21.37 billion Other News 09:33
Oil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension Oil&Gas 09:29
Outflow of job seekers from Turkey to Georgia surges Turkey 09:29
Iran says fuel trading at its energy exchange going smoothly Business 09:24
Japan's Osaka to report over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday Other News 09:18
Azerbaijani parliament speaker, Italian official discuss development of co-op Politics 08:57
Soldiers were unprepared for war with Azerbaijan - ex-secretary of Armenian Security Council Armenia 08:56
China exports rise at robust pace in March, imports growth highest in four years Economy 08:53
UN chief calls for 6 measures to finance recovery from COVID-19 World 08:22
Tehran to resume flights to London next month - Official Transport 07:40
Slovak businessmen investing in infrastructure projects in Georgia's Tbilisi, Bakuriani Business 07:39
2,016 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:38
Georgia to receive $111 million from IMF Finance 07:36
Turkey’s current account gap widens to $2.6 billion in February Turkey 07:33
Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss Finance 06:50
China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group Business 06:02
Azerbaijani population’s demand for "Anti-Coronavirus" insurance product growing - Ateshgah Hayat Finance 05:10
India approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine Other News 03:58
Turkey registers more than 54 560 new coronavirus cases Turkey 02:43
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Arab World 01:35
Korean battery makers rally after battery dispute settlement Business 00:48
Inventory of basic goods in Iran's ports increase Business 12 April 23:59
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for provision of directional drilling services Business 12 April 23:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records industrial production value growth in 1Q2021 Business 12 April 23:52
Azerbaijan's housing agency talks further plans on building residential complexes Construction 12 April 23:52
Georgia not to cut economic growth forecast - Minister of Economy Business 12 April 23:51
Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 Transport 12 April 23:22
Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments Iran 12 April 22:31
Georgia faces third coronavirus wave - NCDC Georgia 12 April 22:31
Turkey welcomes Ramadan with tight measures against COVID-19 Turkey 12 April 22:31
Operator of Kazakh Kashagan to hold open round-table on Marine Access Channels Project Oil&Gas 12 April 21:45
Nvidia to directly challenge Intel with Arm-based 'Grace' server chip ICT 12 April 21:41
New oil drilling platform activated in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 12 April 21:23
War Trophy Park to open for visitors in Azerbaijan’s Baku soon Society 12 April 20:58
Azerbaijani, Maldives FMs hold exchange views issues mutual interest Politics 12 April 20:31
Uzbekistan discloses progress on construction of new plant of Navoiazot company Uzbekistan 12 April 20:22
Azerbaijani FM receives delegation of Italian Senate (PHOTO) Politics 12 April 20:17
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro introduces solution for automatic supply of voltage to trains (PHOTO) Transport 12 April 20:16
Several audit companies in Azerbaijan included in network of int’l organizations Business 12 April 19:43
Current interest rate in Azerbaijan to improve position of local capital market - Unicapital Finance 12 April 19:22
International IT Holding of Belarus implementing big transport project in Azerbaijan Economy 12 April 19:19
Russia's Red Wings may launch flights from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12 April 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 13 Oil&Gas 12 April 18:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 12 April 18:41
Uzbekistan increases export volume of clothing to Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 12 April 18:41
Iran's Natanz nuclear facility continues to operate – AEOI Nuclear Program 12 April 18:20
UAE reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Arab World 12 April 18:18
Russia allows import of tomatoes to several Azerbaijani enterprises Business 12 April 18:16
Israel's fiscal deficit narrows as economy begins recovery Israel 12 April 18:13
IMF makes prediction regarding Georgian external debt Business 12 April 18:11
UK, EU talks on Northern Ireland are constructive, differences remain Europe 12 April 18:09
Georgian E-Space actively cooperating with car dealers to bring new electric vehicles Oil&Gas 12 April 18:02
Russia, Uzbekistan approve text of space co-op agreement Uzbekistan 12 April 18:01
Uzbekistan joins CIS industrial agreement Uzbekistan 12 April 17:59
Uzbekistan, Kuwait launching direct flights Uzbekistan 12 April 17:58
Georgia's external debt up due to COVID-19 shock - IMF Business 12 April 17:55
Azerbaijan's CBA signs contract to acquire licenses for cybersecurity Finance 12 April 17:49
Uzbekistan’s centers of public services improve work on basis of Azerbaijan's ASAN ICT 12 April 17:48
Iran's LPG exports decreases Business 12 April 17:41
USDA unveils forecast for Azerbaijan's barley production Business 12 April 17:31
Russian Technonikol looks to build thermal insulation plants in Kazakh Almaty region Kazakhstan 12 April 17:28
Indian-American, 5, Reads 36 Books Nonstop In 105 Minutes, Sets Record Other News 12 April 17:26
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets Finance 12 April 17:23
Georgian Inert Materials Complex company investing in extraction of gravel materials Business 12 April 17:19
Nar’s renovates its service centers in Baku and regions (PHOTO) ICT 12 April 17:17
India becomes largest buyer of US crude in first quarter of 2021 Other News 12 April 17:15
Turkmenistan's Mary region opens tender for construction of schools Tenders 12 April 17:11
Iran implements its plan on domestic production in full - deputy minister Business 12 April 17:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on COVID-vaccinated citizens Society 12 April 17:08
Investments in Kazakhstan's agriculture surge Business 12 April 17:03
Several international companies express interest in Georgian FDI Grant Business 12 April 17:02
Minister discloses amount of export of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products Business 12 April 17:00
Iran tightens restrictions for travelers on borders with Turkey, Iraq Politics 12 April 16:59
Azerbaijan confirms 1,151 more COVID-19 cases, 1,052 recoveries Society 12 April 16:58
Georgia to place new Eurobonds Finance 12 April 16:58
Iran looks to set up advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear plant Business 12 April 16:53
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK Kazakhstan 12 April 16:45
Iran Oil Ministry to fund startups Oil&Gas 12 April 16:45
Iran unveils generation capacity of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 12 April 16:45
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of poultry meat from several countries Economy 12 April 16:44
Georgia shares data on revenues from tobacco excise duty Business 12 April 16:43
S.Korean PM, Iranian Supreme Leader's Advisor discuss frozen Iranian funds Politics 12 April 16:38
Kazakhstan, Belarus trade surges Business 12 April 16:33
Potato, onion planting completed in Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan Business 12 April 16:31
Iran's TEDPIX sees decline Business 12 April 16:27
Swiss government urges voters to back COVID-19 law that foes want to ditch Europe 12 April 16:24
Kazakhstan exceeds plan on petroleum products output Oil&Gas 12 April 16:19
High-voltage substation with digital control system to be built in Uzbek Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 12 April 16:13
Azerbaijani president signs order to set up new enterprises in Balakhani Industrial Park Politics 12 April 16:05
All news