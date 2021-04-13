A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

The situation after [Second Karabakh] war is very fragile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“The situation after war is very fragile, though the ceasefire is being maintained, a lot of questions about the post-conflict development remain,” he said.