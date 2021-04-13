Italy is our very close friend and partner – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan is very grateful to Italy for its very straightforward, just approach to the resolution of the conflict, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“Italy is our very close friend and partner. Azerbaijan is very grateful to Italy for its very straightforward, just approach to the resolution of the conflict, which we know was not easy to articulate, especially in the European union family, where there are very strong, powerful Armenian supporters, who always tried to put the victims of occupation and the occupying forces on the same scale. So that was really, a very important sign of cooperation,” the head of state said.