Working visit of President of Belarus in Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14
Trend:
The working visit of President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan ended on April 14, Trend reports on April 14.
The president of Belarus was seen off at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.
