Azerbaijani PM, Turkish ambassador hold meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Erkan Ozoral in connection with the completion of the term of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on April 14, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
The gratification with the development of fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various fields was expressed during the meeting.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the activity of the ambassador in Azerbaijan.
The prime minister wished the Turkish ambassador success in his future activity.
