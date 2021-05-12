17 mosques in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city destroyed by hated enemy – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

There were 17 mosques in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city once and all of them were destroyed by the hated enemy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark on May 12 during the ceremony of laying the foundation of a new mosque in Shusha, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.