Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate “Khari Bulbul” hotel after renovation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

The inauguration of the newly renovated “Khari Bulbul” hotel has been held in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the hotel.

There are 49 rooms in the hotel. All of them are provided with all necessary infrastructure for visitors to stay and relax.