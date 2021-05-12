President Aliyev views conditions created at block and cottages under “Khari Bulbul” hotel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the “Khari Bulbul” hotel in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the block and the cottages.