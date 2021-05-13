Festive prayer due to holy month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (VIDEO)

Politics 13 May 2021 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 9:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The festive prayer was performed in connection with the Ramadan holiday in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, which has been liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Baku Media Center filmed and broadcasted live the festive prayer in connection with the holy month of Ramadan in Shusha, the pearl of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The festive prayer in the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque mosque was conducted by representative of the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Haji Shahin.

After the festive prayer, prayers were recited.

The Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 13.

