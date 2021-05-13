Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

According to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, with the improvement of weather conditions in the settlements of the liberated Lachin and Kalbajar regions bordering with Armenia, which have a difficult mountainous terrain and climatic conditions, the Azerbaijani border forces are deployed in the positions of Azerbaijan. This process is carried out in the usual mode and in a systematic manner, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Measures to strengthen the border protection system implemented within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are carried out on the basis of maps available to each of the sides that define the border line between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Since regaining its independence, there has been no state border between the two countries for obvious reasons, and for this reason we speak about the complicated technical process, which is currently accompanied by disagreements between the sides.

It is surprising that the Armenian side reacted inadequately to this process and made provocative statements. We believe that attempts by official circles to use this issue for political purposes in connection with the pre-election situation in Armenia are unacceptable.

Since May 12, the leadership of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been sent to the area, negotiations are underway with the border guards of the opposite side and appropriate steps are being taken to normalize the situation.

We recommend that the political and military circles of Armenia not be alarmed, accept the reality of the interstate border regime along the Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin and Kalbajar regions of Azerbaijan and not unreasonably aggravate the situation in the region. Such cases can and should be resolved through mutual contacts between the military on both sides.

From its side, Azerbaijan is committed to resolving tensions in the region and calls for appropriate steps to be taken to that end", said the ministry.