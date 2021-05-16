One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office (UPDATE)

Politics 16 May 2021 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

One of the violators of the state border of Azerbaijan, Iranian citizen Bargi Hasanali Novruz, has been detained, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

At about 16:00 on May 15, three unknown persons violated the state border of Azerbaijan near the village of Gendara, Yardimli district, in the zone of the ‘Goytepe’ border guard service of the border troops of the State Border Service.

The violators did not obey the order of the border guards and started shooting at them with firearms. As a result, senior lieutenant Samir Eyvazov and junior sergeant Farid Alimov were injured. The servicemen were immediately taken to a medical facility, but their lives could not be saved.

On the fact, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under Article 120.2.1, 206.3.2, 234.4.1, 234.4.3, 318.1, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

During the inspection of the scene, 3,840 grams of marijuana, 95 grams of methamphetamine, 17,715 pregabalin tablets, cartridges from firearms, and other material evidence were found and seized imported into the territory of Azerbaijan.

Intensive investigative and operational-search measures are being taken to identify and involve other participants in the crime.

The public will be additionally informed about the results of the investigation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Monument to famous Azerbaijani singer to be soon installed in Baku (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Monument to famous Azerbaijani singer to be soon installed in Baku (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office (UPDATE)
One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office (UPDATE)
One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office
One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Monument to famous Azerbaijani singer to be soon installed in Baku (Exclusive) (PHOTO) Society 12:27
Value of coupon payments to investors in Azerbaijan soars - National Depositary Center Finance 12:25
Uzbekistan reveals companies interested in construction of solar power plant in Surkhandarya region Oil&Gas 12:23
Carbon neutrality in 2045 requires managing increasing quantities of decarbonized biogas Oil&Gas 12:19
UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14 Europe 12:13
French company eyes to co-op with Uzbekistan in using new technologies in agriculture Uzbekistan 12:07
Bollywood: Big B buys oxygen concentrators, donates ventilators Other News 12:06
Germany to finance implementation of projects in Uzbekistan in several areas Finance 12:05
Direct delivery of Uzbek export goods to Pakistan implemented through Afghanistan Transport 12:03
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye increasing trade turnover Uzbekistan 12:01
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for supply of towbar Tenders 11:57
Cargo movements in Iran’s Chabahar port down Transport 11:56
Uzbek finance ministry becomes sole shareholder of Uzbekistan Railways Transport 11:51
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Japanese companies for joint production of branded footwear Uzbekistan 11:50
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:48
Azerbaijan enhancing information security of banks Economy 11:40
Weekly review of Turkmenistan’s exchange Business 11:36
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:35
One of violators of Azerbaijan's state border arrested - Prosecutor General’s Office Politics 11:24
Munitions found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Tesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok US 11:17
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of lending to government agencies Finance 11:07
Azerbaijan sees increase in gold price Finance 10:42
Azerbaijani cotton processing plant undergoing reconstruction Business 10:42
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 75 mb YTD Oil&Gas 10:27
Azerbaijan demonstrates high growth rates in mobile infrastructure dev't - GSMA Association ICT 10:27
Second Sputnik V shipment delivered in India Russia 10:20
Israeli, Palestinian delegates to attend UN Security Council’s meeting on May 16 Israel 10:19
Kazakhstan increases imports of Switzerland-made goods Business 10:03
Georgian Nadi Group Ltd snail farm increases production Business 10:02
Georgia researching manufacturing of airplane parts and repair services Business 10:01
Georgian Dzuguri company to resume production of mineral water Business 09:59
Austria's 4M2021 import value of Turkish grains grows Turkey 09:58
Azerbaijan boosts import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 09:56
Uzbekistan, Dominica establish diplomatic relations Uzbekistan 09:55
Turkey sees increase in exports of electrical goods to Georgia Turkey 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 16 Finance 09:39
U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack US 09:38
Turkey sees increase in clothes exports to Germany Turkey 09:37
Iran to pass new water law bill Business 09:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 16 Uzbekistan 09:30
Iran to revive thousands of stagnant industrial units Business 09:27
Walmart to buy Israeli virtual fitting room co Zeekit US 09:26
Azerbaijani Armed Forces begin training exercises Politics 09:26
Iran increases wheat purchase guarantee rate Business 09:23
Volume of loans issued to Azerbaijan's public organizations decrease Finance 08:47
Iran-Switzerland trade depends on JCPOA talks- official Nuclear Program 08:47
Razi Co. among top three Iranian insurance companies - CEO Business 08:46
OPEN NET internet project to continue in Georgia - PM ICT 08:45
It is Armenia that violates internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 08:27
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 inflation rate disclosed Finance 07:49
Britain to treble tree planting by 2024 to fight climate change Europe 07:47
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening co-op with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 07:43
Argentina's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 70,000 Other News 07:01
Israel hits Hamas politburo leader’s house in Gaza Israel 06:22
Turkey registers 11,472 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:39
SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites Other News 05:01
Brazil reports 2,087 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 04:25
France hits target of 20 mln first COVID-19 vaccinations: PM Europe 03:45
Air raid sirens go off, explosions heard in Tel Aviv Israel 03:12
9 missing in Indonesia's boat accident Other News 02:18
IS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack Other News 01:39
More than 677,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours Other News 00:47
Chamber of Commerce hopes Iran's trade to improve as COVID-19 spread declines Business 15 May 23:59
Iran to hold conference on electrical engineering Business 15 May 23:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 15 May 23:38
Uzbekistan to restore air communication with Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan 15 May 23:38
Georgian Parliament Speaker to pay official visit to Brussels Georgia 15 May 23:26
Britain reports 2,027 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Europe 15 May 22:50
Emergency session of OIC to be held on May 16 at Turkey’s initiative, Ankara says Other News 15 May 22:23
Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market Turkey 15 May 22:01
Uzbekistan imported more than 200 million liters of gasoline in Jan-Apr 2021 Uzbekistan 15 May 21:53
Iranian, Spanish FMs exchange views on economic, trade coop. Iran 15 May 21:48
Kazakh, Polish, Ukrainian and Arabian airlines to resume flights to Batumi Georgia 15 May 21:45
All international airlines halt air service with Israel Israel 15 May 21:15
IDF confirms its strike on Gaza building after advance warning to civilians Israel 15 May 20:54
Azerbaijani and Tajik FMs discuss situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 15 May 20:30
Fitch Ratings forecasts inflation rate in Azerbaijan for 2021-22 Finance 15 May 20:25
Nordwind launches direct flights from St. Petersburg to Baku from May 18 Economy 15 May 19:51
US ambassador to Azerbaijan, USAID director meet with Azerbaijani MP Politics 15 May 19:50
Shooting occurred on border with Iran, two Azerbaijani border guards were killed Politics 15 May 19:48
Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane Other News 15 May 19:27
At least 2,300 missiles fired at Israel from Gaza Strip since May 10 Israel 15 May 18:45
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.67 mln: Africa CDC Other News 15 May 18:24
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Azerbaijan's Ganja (PHOTO) Society 15 May 17:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 15 Society 15 May 16:57
France's import value of Turkish cement rises Turkey 15 May 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 377 more COVID-19 cases, 1,318 recoveries Society 15 May 16:45
Azerbaijan's government budget deficit to narrow in 2021-2022 - Fitch Ratings Finance 15 May 16:45
Azerbaijan's olive oil company entering Russian market Business 15 May 16:44
Turkey's revenues from exporting electrical goods to France increase Turkey 15 May 16:27
Fitch Ratings anticipates Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 Business 15 May 16:26
Value of Georgia's import of Turkish clothes grows Turkey 15 May 16:22
China's import value of Turkish electrical goods up in 4M2021 Turkey 15 May 15:42
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Tuzla port in 1Q2021 Turkey 15 May 15:39
French import of grains from Turkey rises in value Turkey 15 May 15:36
Fitch predicts growth in foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan Finance 15 May 15:35
U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes US 15 May 15:05
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 15 May 14:45
Iran hoping to overcome 4-th peak of COVID-19 Society 15 May 14:38
All news