Azerbaijan expected to approve another int'l document on migration issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Another international document is expected to be approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 16.

The issue of the approval of agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the International Center for Migration Policy Development on the center’s status in the country is planned to be raised at the parliament's plenary session.

The document defines the status of the organization's privileges and immunity issues in Azerbaijan.