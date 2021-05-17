Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement of Gabala district (UPDATE)

Politics 17 May 2021 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the measures to build a new building of a secondary school in Nij settlement of Gabala district on May 17.

In accordance with the order, 1.5 million manat ($882,352) has been initially allocated to the Ministry of Education from the Reserve Fund of the president of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2021 to construct a new building of a secondary school #4 for 360 pupils in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure the allocation of funds in the amount specified in this order. When distributing the state capital investments (investment expenditure) in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, the Ministry of Economy was instructed to ensure the allocation of the necessary funds to complete the construction of the school building specified in the order. The Cabinet of Ministers must solve the issues as part of the order.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev
Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev
FGP-WPMP implementation progresses at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field
FGP-WPMP implementation progresses at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field
Crude production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz revealed for 1Q2021
Crude production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz revealed for 1Q2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
BTA announces extension of bicycle roads in Baku Society 13:00
Iran to determine condition of its joint oil fields with other countries Oil&Gas 12:52
Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals 4M2021 cargo transportation data Transport 12:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in liberated lands Society 12:22
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID vaccinated foreign visitors Arab World 12:21
Three people killed after knife attack in Urals Russia 12:20
FGP-WPMP implementation progresses at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field Business 12:20
India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 18 Crore Mark: Centre Other News 12:18
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's 4M2021 manufacturing value of agricultural products grows Business 12:14
Crude production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz revealed for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 12:10
Investment proposal submitted for White Dragon project involving TAP Oil&Gas 12:09
Georgia reports 504 new cases of coronavirus for May 17 Georgia 11:57
Uzbekneftegaz updates electricity supply systems at Shurtan oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 11:54
Kazakhstan-Romania trade down amid COVID-19 Business 11:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:53
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US Business 11:52
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement of Gabala district Politics 11:52
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana halting flights to Maldives Business 11:44
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan raises investments in fixed assets Finance 11:44
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of highway in Gabala district Politics 11:43
Iranian Oil Minister talks dev't of Iran-Saudi Arabia joint Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 11:35
President of Russia’s Tatarstan arrives in Turkmenistan Business 11:33
Azerbaijani troops involved in exercises occupy concentration areas (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to issue new bonds Oil&Gas 11:26
French companies to develop tourism infrastructure of Uzbekistan Tourism 11:24
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial products produced at FEZ in 2020 Uzbekistan 11:22
Azerbaijani president calls his Kazakh counterpart Politics 11:20
Revenues of Azerbaijani Nakhchivan from communication, information services grow ICT 11:17
IRICA unveils data of Iran’s trade turnover with Germany Business 11:15
Kulevi oil terminal of SOCAR constructing new storage tank Oil&Gas 11:11
SOCAR’s Black Sea Oil Terminal to handle bitumen products Oil&Gas 11:04
Turkmenistan preparing state budget for 2022 Finance 11:04
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 11:03
Netherlands contributes to development of agriculture sector in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:02
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in 4M2021 foreign trade turnover figures Business 11:01
Development of innovations to boost Azerbaijan's technology export potential - AZINNEX Economy 11:00
Iran discloses trade turnover with France Business 11:00
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal sees increase in storage capacity Oil&Gas 10:55
Volume of transshipment by SOCAR’s Black Sea Oil Terminal revealed Oil&Gas 10:50
Azerbaijani Sumgayit Industrial Park's resident expanding exports Business 10:41
More Vaccines To Be Available In India In Next Two Months: AIIMS Chief Other News 10:34
Second wave turns corner as daily cases fall for 7 days, Health News, ET HealthWorld Other News 10:33
Vaccinated or not, ensure physical distancing, ventilation and mask up: Indian govt’s chief scientific advisor Other News 10:23
Turkmenistan to launch special passenger trains between Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi Transport 10:23
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan up Finance 10:22
Second Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches India Other News 10:18
Azerbaijan partially resumes full-time lessons at schools in several cities and districts (PHOTO) Society 10:18
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 17 Uzbekistan 10:14
EIB allocates two tranches of loan for IGB project Oil&Gas 10:12
25 more oxygen generators to reach India from Europe next week Other News 10:10
Iranian currency rates for May 17 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 17 Finance 10:05
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for research work in oil&gas Tenders 09:56
Oil mixed in tight range, Asia's COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:51
Ryanair posts record annual loss, but says COVID-19 recovery has begun Europe 09:46
Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion to depend on firm market demand Oil&Gas 09:38
Satti rig’s upgrade complete for BP project in Caspian Oil&Gas 09:19
Azerbaijan partially resuming traditional form of education Society 09:15
Azerbaijani, French FMs discuss situation on border with Armenia Politics 09:15
Iranian Chamber of Commerce discusses potential of maritime and port sector Business 09:13
UNICEF Representative in Georgia receives coronavirus vaccine Georgia 08:49
Chinese city raises COVID-19 alert level in 4 neighborhoods Other News 08:44
Iran receives 2nd delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX Facility Iran 08:18
Belgian companies keep on being active on Azerbaijani market – ambassador Economy 07:59
Kazakhstan reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:39
Turkey registers 10,512 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:36
G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme World 07:23
Brazil reports 1,036 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:35
Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers US 05:31
Argentina reports 270 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:33
About 1,000 people evacuated due to wildfire near Los Angeles US 03:32
Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army Israel 02:40
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on citizens from May 17 Arab World 01:41
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports World 00:42
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident Israel 00:08
Azerbaijan launches project to develop women's entrepreneurship Economy 00:07
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72 World 16 May 23:28
UK records another 1,926 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Europe 16 May 22:48
Tourism Administration to participate in Dubai Tourism Exhibition Georgia 16 May 22:02
Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister Iran 16 May 21:51
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss the development of trade and economic ties Uzbekistan 16 May 21:20
Value of Turkish cars imported by China surges Turkey 16 May 21:10
Azerbaijan using combat aircraft units in military exercises (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 May 20:28
Azerbaijani grabs gold at 2021 US Judo Senior National Championships (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16 May 20:17
Ankara Commission investigating crimes committed during Karabakh war holds first meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16 May 20:03
Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces perform tasks within scheduled exercises (VIDEO) Society 16 May 19:20
Azerbaijan’s Diamond Motors company names winner of tender for purchase of vehicles Business 16 May 19:19
Iran kicks off operation to develop Kong fishing port in Hormozgan Province Business 16 May 19:17
Political parties in Armenia urge to oust active PM and president Armenia 16 May 18:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 17 Oil&Gas 16 May 18:36
MP explains Iran's benefits of selling oil products instead of crude Business 16 May 18:35
Slovenian Port of Koper could serve as fastest way and entry point for Georgian goods entering EU Business 16 May 18:28
Rising commodity prices create preconditions for potential strengthening of currencies in CIS - expert Finance 16 May 18:26
Azerbaijan names number of sold cars in 1Q2021 Transport 16 May 18:23
Azerbaijan discloses volume of non-oil products exported to Turkey Business 16 May 17:57
Azerbaijani Army's missile, artillery units heading for exercise areas (VIDEO) Politics 16 May 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 16 May 17:56
National Iranian Drilling Company starts drilling operations on Siyah Makan oil field Oil&Gas 16 May 17:55
All news