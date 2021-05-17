Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement of Gabala district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the measures to build a new building of a secondary school in Nij settlement of Gabala district on May 17.

In accordance with the order, 1.5 million manat ($882,352) has been initially allocated to the Ministry of Education from the Reserve Fund of the president of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2021 to construct a new building of a secondary school #4 for 360 pupils in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure the allocation of funds in the amount specified in this order. When distributing the state capital investments (investment expenditure) in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, the Ministry of Economy was instructed to ensure the allocation of the necessary funds to complete the construction of the school building specified in the order. The Cabinet of Ministers must solve the issues as part of the order.