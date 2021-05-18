Azerbaijanis hold protest rally in front of UN Campus in Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18



A protest rally was held in front of the UN Campus in Germany’s Bonn city against Armenia's refusal to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in liberated territories, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The rally was initiated by the German-Azerbaijani House of Culture functioning in Cologne city.

According to Altay Rustamov, chairperson of the German-Azerbaijani House of Culture, along with Azerbaijanis, representatives of the Bonn International Center for Conversion took part in the event, organized in compliance with the quarantine requirements.

The protesters informed the German public through posters that the mines planted by the Armenian Armed Forces during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories are a source of threat.

At the end of the rally, an appeal was adopted and transferred to the UN Campus. The authors of the appeal demand that pressure be exerted on the Armenian government in connection with the failure to provide Azerbaijan with the minefield maps.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.