King of Sweden congratulates Azerbaijani president on Republic Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the national holiday - Republic Day (May 28), Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.