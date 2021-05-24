King of Sweden congratulates Azerbaijani president on Republic Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the national holiday - Republic Day (May 28), Trend reports.
"On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.
Latest
Baku hosting presentation of joint project of Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group - LIVE
Polymetal agrees on new financing with interest rates linked to GHG mission intensity reduction targets
Israeli expert emphasizes need to suppress any attempts of Armenia to appropriate Azerbaijani culture