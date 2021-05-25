Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Austria
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov left for Austria on a working visit, Trend reports on May 25 referring to a source in the ministry.
According to the source, within the framework of the visit, Bayramov is expected to meet with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and to speak at an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.
Meetings with high-ranking officials of Austria, heads of leading think tanks and international organizations operating in the capital Vienna are also envisaged.
Latest
Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at deeper, more comprehensive relations in media - Media Development Agency
Current political turmoil in Yerevan is result of unprecedented economic crisis in Armenia - Peter Tase