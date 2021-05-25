Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Austria

Politics 25 May 2021 09:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov left for Austria on a working visit, Trend reports on May 25 referring to a source in the ministry.

According to the source, within the framework of the visit, Bayramov is expected to meet with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and to speak at an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Meetings with high-ranking officials of Austria, heads of leading think tanks and international organizations operating in the capital Vienna are also envisaged.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy bearings for electric motors via tender
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy bearings for electric motors via tender
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for loader crane
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for loader crane
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company opens tender to buy equipment
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company opens tender to buy equipment
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Bharat Biotech submits 90 pc documentation, confident of WHO emergency use listing of Covaxin Other News 10:47
"No Evidence" COVID-19 Will Impact Children More In 3rd Wave: AIIMS Chief Other News 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 25 Finance 10:43
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy bearings for electric motors via tender Tenders 10:42
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for loader crane Tenders 10:41
SOCAR starts deliveries from Rosneft to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10:40
Central Bank of Iran predicts continuous economic growth Business 10:39
UK begins work on free-trade deal with India, aims to double $33bn trade Other News 10:37
Romania sees potential for collaboration with Uzbekistan to develop transport corridors Transport 10:21
Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes Oil&Gas 10:21
Teva CFO: Talks continue on US opioid compensation deal Israel 10:18
SOCAR among TOP-10 LPG importers to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina Politics 10:08
Iranian currency rates for May 25 Finance 10:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 25 Uzbekistan 10:01
Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Austria Politics 09:58
Azerbaijan's digital project wins international recognition ICT 09:55
India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14 Other News 09:33
Cryptocurrency mining is not to blame for Iran's power cuts - official Business 09:21
Kazakhstan’s regional operators gain access to exchange trading in coal Kazakhstan 09:14
S.Korea reports 516 more COVID-19 cases, 136,983 in total Other News 08:52
Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April Turkey 08:17
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 1,558 Kazakhstan 08:09
Kazakhstan needs to ensure environmental sustainability of extractive industries - UNIDO Business 07:38
U.S. advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19 US 07:29
100 illegal immigrants rescued off southeast Tunisia: ministry Arab World 06:28
Over 200 injured in metro train collision in Kuala Lumpur World 05:30
China's Huawei to launch HarmonyOS for smartphones World 04:27
Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry Other News 03:36
US National Guard troops depart Capitol for first time since January 6 attack World 02:39
Chile to loosen restrictions for those vaccinated against COVID-19 Other News 01:36
Kazakhstan's exports to India decrease Business 00:41
Poland buys 24 Turkish drones in first for NATO and EU Turkey 24 May 23:42
Visit of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan begins Politics 24 May 23:33
Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Moscow from June 15 Uzbekistan 24 May 22:41
President Rouhani terms Iran-China relations as strategic Iran 24 May 22:02
Georgia to receive additional doses of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm vaccines in June-July Georgia 24 May 21:47
US President Biden grateful to Azerbaijan for help, support Politics 24 May 21:00
Federal president of Federal Republic of Germany congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 May 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of fruits and vegetables since early 2021 Business 24 May 20:40
KazMunayGas, Tatneft to set up project company Oil&Gas 24 May 20:35
Azerbaijan appoints judges, chairmen of courts of appeal, some courts of first instance Politics 24 May 20:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 24 Society 24 May 19:40
Joint media platform shows its importance during second Karabakh war - REAL TV Politics 24 May 19:36
Azerbaijani servicemen participating in "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" int’l exercises Politics 24 May 19:34
US president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 24 May 19:32
Azerbaijan confirms 156 more COVID-19 cases, 424 recoveries Society 24 May 19:14
King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 May 19:12
Special rep of Azerbaijani president appointed to area of liberated part of Aghdam district Politics 24 May 19:09
Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at deeper, more comprehensive relations in media - Media Development Agency Society 24 May 18:58
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 25 Oil&Gas 24 May 18:55
President of Singapore congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 24 May 18:25
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan growing Finance 24 May 18:24
Azerbaijan detains person suspected of participating in illegal armed groups Azerbaijan 24 May 18:22
Kazakhstan talks Draft Plan of Territorial Development until 2025 Business 24 May 18:07
Azerbaijan registers new energy consulting company Oil&Gas 24 May 18:04
Switzerland eyes to develop livestock value chains in Georgia Business 24 May 18:02
Azerbaijan, Turkey enter new stage in media dev't - Press Council Society 24 May 17:58
Georgia’s economy to grow in 2Q2021 Business 24 May 17:48
Media play big role in bringing truth to world - Turkish ambassador Politics 24 May 17:47
Iran's nuclear activities continue - Atomic Energy Organization Nuclear Program 24 May 17:45
Azerbaijan shows footage from Talyshlar village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 24 May 17:44
Bulk of Uzbek newly established enterprises with foreign capital falls on Turkey Business 24 May 17:44
Unemployment in Israel falls to 5% Israel 24 May 17:43
Singapore airport tightens measures after COVID-19 outbreak Other News 24 May 17:41
Strong media required today – Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group Azerbaijan 24 May 17:41
Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers' COVID fears Europe 24 May 17:40
Iran develops several industrial enterprises in East Azerbaijan Province Business 24 May 17:40
Emirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don’t meet commitments Arab World 24 May 17:38
Uzbek currency rates for May 25 Finance 24 May 17:35
Overview of Turkmenistan’s gas sector (Jan. through April 2021) Oil&Gas 24 May 17:34
Financing of projects to support SMEs kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Business 24 May 17:33
King of Saudi Arabia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 May 17:30
Enterprises setting up in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 24 May 17:29
Kazakhstan sees increase in overall passenger transportation volumes Transport 24 May 17:29
Azerbaijan developing rural areas through digital transformation Business 24 May 17:27
Russia confirms 14 cases of Indian coronavirus strain Russia 24 May 17:24
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 24 May 17:24
Uzbekistan Airways Technics opens tender for dismantling of garage hangar Tenders 24 May 17:23
Economic governance in Iran depends on sale of crude oil - Chamber of Commerce official Business 24 May 17:22
Iranian MP offers to propose VAT exemption for free ports Business 24 May 17:21
Uzbek-Russian telecommunications company extends tender for repair work Tenders 24 May 17:17
Current political turmoil in Yerevan is result of unprecedented economic crisis in Armenia - Peter Tase Armenia 24 May 17:16
Deputy PM, Minister of Defense of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 May 17:13
Significant part of Georgian economy generated by remittances - WB Finance 24 May 17:11
Iran’s Wagon Pars Company unveils number of manufactured wagons Business 24 May 17:07
Voting time may be extended on presidential election day in Iran Politics 24 May 17:07
President of Indonesia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 May 17:06
Kazakhstan's trade with Japan decreases Business 24 May 17:06
Azerbaijani Tax Service registers new company Finance 24 May 17:06
Azerbaijan reveals data on 4M2021 gas exports to Greece Oil&Gas 24 May 17:06
Amount of Azerbaijan's allocations for defense, national security in 2020 named Politics 24 May 17:04
Azerbaijani TPPs reduce electricity production Oil&Gas 24 May 17:04
Azerbaijan to launch diaper production factory Economy 24 May 17:04
Uzbekistan to develop roadmap within UN resolution on Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 24 May 16:45
Several facilities to be launched in Iran’s water sector Oil&Gas 24 May 16:41
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport Transport 24 May 16:35
Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan appointed in Turkey’s Antalya Uzbekistan 24 May 16:34
Azerbaijan reveals volume of funds spent on foreign aid in 2020 Finance 24 May 16:29
Iran shares data on wage, budget expenditures Finance 24 May 16:28
All news