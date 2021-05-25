Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov left for Austria on a working visit, Trend reports on May 25 referring to a source in the ministry.

According to the source, within the framework of the visit, Bayramov is expected to meet with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and to speak at an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Meetings with high-ranking officials of Austria, heads of leading think tanks and international organizations operating in the capital Vienna are also envisaged.