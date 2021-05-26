Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Engineering troops of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry actively participate in clearance of mines and disposal of unexploded munitions in the liberated territories, the head of the engineering troops department of the ministry, Major General Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, the area cleared of mines and disposed of unexploded munitions up to date has exceeded 6,200 hectares.

"The demining process continues. It involves personnel, specially trained service dogs, and mechanical demining equipment. Close contact is maintained with other organizations involved in the process," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.