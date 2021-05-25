President of Columbia congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

President of the Republic of Columbia Ivan Duque Marquez sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency Mr. President, I have the honor to address Your Excellency to express, on behalf of the people and the Government of Colombia, the sincerest congratulations on the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be celebrated on May 28," the president of the Republic of Columbia said.

"Reminiscing this date which commemorates the proclamation of independence by the National Council of Azerbaijan and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1918, I want to express to Your Excellency the firm intention of the Colombian Government to continue strengthening our ties through cooperation, especially in the fields of tourism, culture, education, and by strengthening our political and economic relations," the president of the Republic of Columbia added.

"I want to highlight the fluid political dialogue, reflected in the high-level meetings and in the periodic political consultations held so far, where we have reiterated our common votes to continue working on the construction of a positive bilateral agenda and on the mutual interest in promoting the well-being of our nations," the president of the Republic of Columbia said.

"Furthermore, the global health crisis represents an opportunity to work hand by hand on the multilateral field, especially on initiatives that promote transparent access to the vaccine against COVID-19, the promotion of scientific and technological cooperation and the exchange of experiences to face the pandemic," the president of the Republic of Columbia said.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to express to Your Excellency my wishes for peace and progress for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to reiterate the assurances of my highest and distinguished consideration," the president of the Republic of Columbia said.