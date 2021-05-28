Azerbaijan celebrating first Republic Day after victory in Karabakh - Trend TV (VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

Azerbaijani intellectuals living in Guzanly village of Aghdam district shared their impressions about marking the first Republic Day since liberating Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said.

This year Azerbaijan celebrates May 28 - Republic Day in a completely different atmosphere. After the victory achieved in the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020), the country's people celebrate Republic Day with great pride.

In the liberated Karabakh, the Azerbaijani flag is waving, the territorial integrity of the country has been restored, and historical justice has triumphed.

Karabakh-born people, citizens of Azerbaijan, being no longer internally displaced persons, are celebrating this holiday with great enthusiasm, because their native lands were liberated, Karabakh is being restored and the Great Return will soon begin.

The below is footage from interviews with the intellectuals: