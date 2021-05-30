Definitely upsetting to see scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - US vlogger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

It is definitely upsetting to see the scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s city of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation, US travel vlogger Doug Barnard said, Trend reports.

Barnard made the statement during the visit of foreign bloggers to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of the 'Show Me Azerbaijan project' on May 30.

He noted that it is a privilege to be here today exploring Azerbaijani liberated lands.

"It is a definitely powerful feeling - seeing this destruction. But I think the biggest takeaway is the feeling of hope and renewal that we are feeling here," he said.

He added that when the bloggers went to the top of the Aghdam mosque they could see the panoramic view of the city and it was upsetting to see the scale of the destruction.

"But I feel hopeful that it will be rebuilt and it really is great to see that the reconstruction is being started. So after it is done I am excited to come back and see the results," he added.