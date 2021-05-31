Two million vaccine doses have already been administered in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

As a result of comprehensive measures our country has gradually eased the quarantine regime, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the 74-th videoconference session of the highest governing body of the World Health Organization - the World Health Assembly titled "Ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world", Trend reports.

“We have launched immunization campaign since mid-January this year using 99.94 percent “Sinovac” vaccines and the rest AstraZeneca and Sputnik vaccines," the president said. "Two million vaccine doses have already been administered. This number constitutes 20 percent of our total population. All the citizens above 18 years old can get vaccinated voluntarily. COVID-19 passports are issued for those vaccinated."

"We welcome the designation of 2021 as the Year of Health and Care Workers," the president said. "Azerbaijan has very fruitful cooperation with the World Health Organization. Last year, the World Health Organization hailed Azerbaijan as an exemplary country in fighting the pandemic."