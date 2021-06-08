Azerbaijan shows liberated Aghbulaq village of Lachin district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Aghbulaq village of Lachin district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to a source in the ministry.
The footage:
