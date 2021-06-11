De-escalation and start of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary - OSCE chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The current rise in tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan demonstrates that unresolved issues remain a serious challenge to international peace and security, said OSCE Chair, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, speaking via video link at the hearings of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission) under the US Congress, Trend reports citing Russia media.

"A de-escalation and start of dialogue between the parties is necessary to resume negotiations on a sustainable political solution in accordance with international law, to address humanitarian needs and human rights issues".

Linde is convinced that the OSCE Minsk Group, with the co-chairs represented by Russia, the United States and France, is the best format for resolving these issues.