Visit of diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam ends - assistant to president

Politics 13 June 2021 17:53 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The visit of diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation ends, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"With family photo we ended our tour to Aghdam with more than 120 diplomatic corps with promise to return back to new, modern, smart city Aghdam in few years later. Crane behind us is sign of already started transformation against ruins/urbicide and scars of Armenia's 30 years long occupation," he wrote.

