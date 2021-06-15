President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan, in particular, a trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, is another important step for the development of relations with Azerbaijan, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend on June 15.

The relations between the two countries have always been at a high level and will continue to develop.

"This visit will further promote the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations and will also become an impetus for the further development of relations between other Turkic-speaking countries,” the Turkish Presidential Administration said. “The documents signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan are an important step towards the development of relations."