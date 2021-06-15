President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan, in particular, a trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, is another important step for the development of relations with Azerbaijan, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend on June 15.
The relations between the two countries have always been at a high level and will continue to develop.
"This visit will further promote the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations and will also become an impetus for the further development of relations between other Turkic-speaking countries,” the Turkish Presidential Administration said. “The documents signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan are an important step towards the development of relations."
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents with spouses watch "Musical Heritage and Karabakh Horses on Jidir Plain" composition (PHOTO)
President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration
By signing Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, Azerbaijan and Turkey point way for future generations - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration reflects issues of joint defense, mutual military help of Azerbaijan and Turkey - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op, says Azerbaijani president
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett