NATO considers Azerbaijan reliable partner - Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

NATO considers Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command Major General Metin Tokel said.

Tokel made the remark in Baku during the meeting with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports on June 22 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Major General appreciated the participation of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in ensuring cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

While welcoming the guest, Colonel General Hasanov stressed the successful development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, the activity of the Azerbaijani troops in various programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijani servicemen to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Stressing that the main goal of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation carried out in various fields is to eliminate instability, conflicts, and threats in the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as in the establishment of indivisible security system on a worldwide scale, the Azerbaijani minister of defense stressed that this cooperation will continue.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.