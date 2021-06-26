We avenged our martyrs on battlefield - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

We avenged our martyrs on the battlefield. I have repeatedly said that the blood of our martyrs will not remain unavenged. And this is exactly what happened. The second Karabakh war resulted in a complete victory for Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

“26 June is the Day of the Armed Forces. We celebrated this day every year. Various events have been held. Every year on 26 June, during meetings with our servicemen, I was saying that one day we would return to our homeland and restore our territorial integrity. I was saying that if this could not be achieved through negotiations, we would resolve the issue militarily. And this is exactly what happened. Negotiations that lasted for many years did not yield any results, and Azerbaijan secured its territorial integrity, historical justice and international law on the battlefield,” the head of state said.