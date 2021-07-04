Armenia's anding in mine maps is fruit of unbridled foreign policy led by President Aliyev - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Handing in the maps of anti tank mines is the fruit of hard work of the government of Azerbaijan and its unbridled foreign policy led by President Ilham Aliyev, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

On July 3, 2021, upon the initiative of the Russian Federation, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in the Fizuli and Zangilan regions.

As a humanistic step, the Azerbaijani side handed over to Armenia 15 people of Armenian origin, who were imprisoned by the court's verdict and the term of the imposed sentence has expired.

He noted that the release of land mines' maps by Armenian regime should have taken place seven months ago, immediately after the glorious victory of Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Second Karabakh War.

"The Southern Caucasus will have a brighter future now that Nagorno Karabakh is swiftly becoming an industrial and transportation hub of Europe and Asia. Azerbaijan is a key political, security and economic partner of Eurasian multilateral organizations," he said.