Azerbaijani president congratulates Italian counterpart on Italy's victory at UEFA EURO-2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Italy national team's victory at UEFA EURO-2020, Trend reports.
Latest
IsDB - ISFD launches the Activities of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness, Second Generation, (AFAB) in Niger
Ukrainian TV channel broadcasts special video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan plays pivotal, stabilizing role between all powers in region - Croatian ex-president (VIDEO)