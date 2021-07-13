Italian media highlight ecological disaster on Okhchuchay river running via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

The Italian https://www.politicamentecorretto.com news website has published an article about the ecological disaster on the Okhchuchay river, which originates in Armenia and flows through Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] into the Araz river, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The article, issued by the initiative of Tunzala Mammadova, a member of the Youth Association for Intercultural Relations, operating in Italy, gives detailed information about contamination of the Okhchuchay river with toxic waste by Armenia and German companies.

According to the article, the Azerbaijani side urged Armenia to stop this ecological crime, informed the international community about these criminal actions of official Yerevan and addressed German authorities in connection with the Cronimet company, which is also responsible for the ecological disaster on the Okhchuchay river.

The article can be found by linking to: https://www.politicamentecorretto.com/2021/07/10/okchuchay-river-i/