Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Pakistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Khazar Farhadov as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan on July 16.
Ali Alizade was recalled from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan upon another order of the president.
