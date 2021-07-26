FMs of Azerbaijan, Serbia hold one-on-one meeting (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, was held in Baku on July 26, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Then a meeting of ministers was held in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

The issues on the agenda of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, cooperation within international organizations, as well as aspects of regional security were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with Serbia, adding that high-level political dialogue between the two countries, in particular, good relations between the presidents, play an important role in the development of bilateral ties.

“Azerbaijan-Serbia ties are based on the principles of respect and observance of international law, in particular, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

In turn, Selakovic stressed that both countries support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

The ministers discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres.

Baku will host the sixth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia and a business forum.

These events will contribute to strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister informed his Serbian counterpart about the post-conflict situation in the region, including the threat of mines in the liberated territories, the process of restoration and reconstruction.

Bayramov stressed that full implementation of the points of the adopted trilateral statements is required to ensure peace and security in the region.

The ministers stressed the process of preparing and organizing by Azerbaijan, the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, of the summit of this organization, which will be held in Serbia in October 2021.

The issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.