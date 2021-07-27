Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan creating trilateral co-op platform
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
A trilateral platform of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan is being created, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.
The speaker made the remark at a trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, which is being held in Baku in the Parliament of Azerbaijan.
According to Gafarova, meetings will be held in this format, and the transformation of this format into an even more fruitful platform over time will strengthen ties between the three countries.
