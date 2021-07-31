Info about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, unbased - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Information about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, is unbiased, Trend reports on July 31 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"We declare that the units of the Azerbaijani army didn’t open fire in the direction of the opposite side," the ministry said.
