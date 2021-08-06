Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office comments on Mine Action Agency employee's being hit by mine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Trend:

An employee of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency, Farid Aliyev (born in 1990) who was sent to Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district, when searching unexploded munitions, received various injuries as a result of an anti-personnel mine's explosion at around 09:00 (GMT +4) on August 6, Trend reports citing statement of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the statement, employees of the prosecutor's office viewed the incident place, appointed a forensic examination and performed other procedural actions.

The fact is being investigated by the Agdam District Prosecutor's Office.